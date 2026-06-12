By Cardinal staff

Once again, The Cardinal is an award-winning newsroom. On Thursday, June 11, the publication won 10 awards from the Louisville Metro Society of Professional Journalists.

Some of the city’s best local journalists gathered at West Sixth Nulu to celebrate a year of hard work.

“Tonight, we gathered to celebrate the best in Louisville-area journalism from 2025. The storytellers we honored embodied the highest ideals of ethical journalism: seeking truth, minimizing harm, acting independently, and remaining accountable and transparent,” SPJ said in a Facebook post following the event. “Most of all, tonight’s awards gave us hope. Hope not just for the future of journalism, but for the present.”

Awards were given to works produced in 2025, with seven Cardinal editors and contributors taking home honors in multiple categories of the student competition.

Vinny Porco, the current editor-in-chief who served as opinion editor this past academic year, won in three categories.

Porco’s piece, “Louisville football equipment manager shares his experience going viral,” won first place in “Best Sports Writing”. In the article, he interviewed Zephian Wade, who went viral for his hard-fought effort to protect a Louisville football at the team’s game against the University of Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 27. The judges commended Porco’s ability to show Wade’s personality and offer a different perspective on the sport.

“Remembering my favorite U of L football player,” published on Sept. 5, won Porco first place in “Best Column Writing”. The article is a heartfelt ode to the late 1958 Sun Bowl MVP and racquetball champion, Ken Porco, told through the lens of his grandson.

Lastly, Porco earned second place in “Best News or Feature Photo” for his photo, “A Priest in Solidarity”. Taken at a Louisville Students for Justice in Palestine protest in October, the photo shows a priest locking arms with fellow protestors to protect an encampment the group attempted to establish at Ekstrom Library.

Cheers erupted when the names of Emma Posey, 2026-27 opinion editor, and Josie Simpson, 2025-26 news editor, were called for “Best News Story”. Their winning article covered LSJP’s weeklong call for divestment in October. The “Week of Rage” consisted of protests, a vigil for deceased Palestinians and the interruption of U of L President Gerry Bradley’s inauguration.

Simpson also won a first-place award for “Investigative and Enterprise Reporting”. Her article interviewing former U of L Police Chief Col. Steven Green was submitted with former editor-in-chief Jai’Michael Anderson’s reporting on ULPD Crime and Fire Log, which showed a concerning number of sexual crimes listed as rape in the fall 2025 semester. Their work alerted the U of L community while highlighting the university’s lack of transparency on the matter.

Anderson also won first place in “Best Photo Gallery or Picture Story” for his coverage of President Bradley’s inauguration, pictured below.







2025-26 Photo Editor Sara Montoya earned two awards in the “Public Affairs Reporting” category. Her April 2025 interview with U of L Immigration Clinic Director Chris Kozoll won third place. Ahead of United States President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in cities across the United States, Kozoll spoke about immigration and Visas. The article informed readers of ICE’s heightened activity, civil rights and updates for those without citizenship.

Montoya’s April 2025 story about U of L’s cancellation of a long-standing graduation ceremony won second place. Lavender Graduation was among the first cuts caused by the passage of the anti-DEI House Bill 4. The article questioned the certainty of the university’s values under the legislation while providing insight from Byron Terry, director of the campus LGBT Center.

Former opinion contributor Ava Walker won third place for her op-ed, “U of L is neglecting its Theater Arts“. Backdropped by the Playhouses’ lack of accessibility features and the defunding of Performing Arts Department student work positions, Walker questioned if the university really puts all students first.

And in the “Best Sports Photo” category, 2026-27 Photo Editor Adam Mouchrani won first place for his photo of Louisville defensive back Tayon Halloway intercepting a catch against the University of Kentucky.

The night was a step forward for the Cardinal, said Anderson, who served as editor when most of the submitted work was produced.

“I am very proud of everything our newsroom was able to do this past year,” he said. “I want to thank our talented team of editors and contributors who worked hard to keep this campus informed, our advisor Ralph Merkel and everyone who supported us along the way. This campus deserves great journalism, and I know that The Cardinal will keep delivering.”

The Cardinal has not entered the contest since 2019, when it earned 14 awards. In 2016, it won 24, the most in its history.

Porco, The Cardinal’s current editor-in-chief, says the hard work will only continue.

“The Louisville Cardinal is moving in the right direction,” he said. “We’re going to take another year of great journalism into not only the next SPJ awards, but the Kentucky Press Association as well.”