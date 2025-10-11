While roaring crowds and blood-rushing plays usually fill the L&N football Stadium, on Oct. 10, a much quieter, formal event took place. Students, faculty and local leaders alike gathered at the fifty-yard line to witness the official inauguration of Gerry Bradley as the University of Louisville’s 20th president.
Bradley stepped into the role in Spring 2025 after the resignation of former U of L President Kim Schatzel. He is the seventh person to hold the title since 2016.
From left, Interim Provost Katie Cardarelli and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenburg walk in the inauguration procession, Oct. 10, 2025. (Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson)
The Marching Cards play the U of L fight song at President Bradley’s inauguration, Oct. 10, 2025. (Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson/The Louisville Cardinal)
President Gerry Bradley waves to an attendee during his procession, Oct. 10, 2025. (Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson/The Louisville Cardinal)
Ky .Sen. Robert Stivers delivers remarks at the inauguration of U of L President Gerry Bradley, Oct. 10, 2025. He spoke about his family’s deep ties to the university, “The generational impact of the University of Louisville is not just significant with my family and eastern Kentucky,” he said. (Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson/The Louisville Cardinal)
Attendees applaud during Gerry Bradley’s inauguration, Oct. 10, 2025. (Photo by Jai’michael Anderson)
U of L President Gerry Bradley addresses the crowd during his inauguration, Oct. 10, 2025. “Let us step forward together with confidence, humility, and determination to build a university that not only serves the present but also shapes the future,” he said.(Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson/The Louisville Cardinal)
An LSJP member raises a Keffiyeh in protest at the inauguration, Oct. 10, 2025. The group interrupted Bradley’s speech twice, calling for the university to disclose its funds and divest from companies contributing to violence in Gaza, which has been deemed a genocide by the UN Human Rights Council. (Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson/The Louisville Cardinal)
An LSJP leader is detained by ULPD, Oct. 10, 2025. (Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson/The Louisville Cardinal)
An attendee records as LSJP members are detained during Gerry Bradley’s inauguration, Oct. 10, 2025. (Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson/The Louisville Cardinal)
The Collegiate Choral sings U of L’s Alma Mater Song, Oct. 10, 2025. (Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson/The Louisville Cardinal)
From left, students Makayla Akemon, Nate Royal, Ethan Havertaoe, Cole Wyatt, Synclair Savage, watch as Gerry Bradley honors their accomplishments at his inauguration, Oct. 10, 2025.
