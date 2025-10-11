By Jai’Michael Anderson

While roaring crowds and blood-rushing plays usually fill the L&N football Stadium, on Oct. 10, a much quieter, formal event took place. Students, faculty and local leaders alike gathered at the fifty-yard line to witness the official inauguration of Gerry Bradley as the University of Louisville’s 20th president.

Bradley stepped into the role in Spring 2025 after the resignation of former U of L President Kim Schatzel. He is the seventh person to hold the title since 2016.