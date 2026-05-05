By Jai’Michael Anderson and Vinny Porco

A man caught on video yelling slurs at University of Louisville students was recently banned from campus.

At around 10 p.m. on April 18, a group of students were partying at the Province Apartments when a young white male, accompanied by several others, walked out of an apartment directly across from them. They said he directed racist and homophobic slurs at the group. Among the party goers were Karson Green, Bradley Price and Gralie Boamah.

In their recount of the night, the man asked about a skeleton decoration that could be seen from the balcony, then called it the n-word. When questioned by party goers, who were mostly students of color, Boamah said the man’s behavior escalated.

One video taken by the party goers shows the man walking towards the group’s balcony and calling them anti-black and anti-gay slurs. He then directed his remarks to Green and threatened to “take his ass back to slavery.”

In another video, recorded directly after, the man walked back to the middle of the building’s courtyard while taking his shirt off and threatening to fight Green.

Editor’s Note: The video below contains offensive language.

Boamah said the man was still yelling by the time ULPD arrived, around 10:04 p.m. according to the police report. Price claimed the man was climbing on balcony railings when the officers arrived.

The report, written by Officer Adriano Aguayo, states that the man ran from the area to knock on his girlfriend’s door, but Officer Andres Aguayo “made contact” with him before doing so.

Officers took statements from everyone involved, but Boamah claimed they chose to not watch any of the videos when offered. Officers told both groups to avoid each other for the rest of the night. No charges were filed.

“They ruled it as he-said, she-said,” said Boamah.

The man’s identity has not been released, but officers confirmed that he does not attend U of L.

When Price reported the incident to the Dean of Students Office, the man was deemed Persona Non Grata, banning him from all U of L properties. If he is found on any university property he may be cited or criminally trespassed. This restriction extends to all university-affiliated events, on and off campus.

In response to Price’s report, U of L Title IX Director Tim Beam offered to meet with Green, Price, Boamah and several others at the party on May 1.

The students were generally satisfied with the meeting, where Beam explained the man would no longer be allowed on campus. Price, however, expressed disappointment with ULPD’s on-scene response to the incident, believing the officers could’ve taken more action by arresting the individual.

The officers’ decision to not watch the videos when offered was the main area of contention for Price. The man’s additional behavior of climbing on the railing and having to be restrained by an officer raised further concerns for the students.

“I think ULPD fumbled on the first interaction they had with us,” said Price.

When reached for comment, ULPD Interim Chief of Police Bryan Luckett told The Cardinal more information could be made available once the Persona Non Grata process was closed.

Individuals with this designation have the chance to appeal it through the Student Care Team at the Dean of Students Office.

Photo Courtesy / Bradley Price