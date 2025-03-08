By Sara Montoya-Obando

Representatives of the House Committee on Postsecondary Education voted 11-4 in favor of House Bill 4 (HB 4) on Tuesday, March 4.

The legislation seeks to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within the state’s postsecondary education institutions, ultimately dismantling important programs and opportunities for underrepresented students.

The bill, filed by Rep. Jennifer Decker, prohibits awards based on religion, sex, national origin or color, bans DEI resources and limits the content available for universities to openly teach.

Heavily backed by Republican representatives, its introduction aligned with the push for anti-DEI efforts nationwide, predominantly led by the Trump administration.

After nearly 45 minutes of testimonies and questions in support of Decker’s bill, the floor opened for anyone wishing to speak. Two students and other individuals had three minutes each to voice their opposition, though they were swiftly cut off by Chairman Rep. James Tipton, who claimed the committee was short on time.

Rep. George Brown Jr. shared his perspective after his own comments were shortened by Tipton at the end of the meeting, “They’re going to push this bill… the citizens of Kentucky need to know and understand the Title Six and Title Nine that are being violated. We didn’t get a chance to get that out there.”

HB 4 has largely been criticized by students and staff at various Kentucky public institutions including the University of Louisville. Rallies have taken place across several campuses and students in particular have made sure their voices are heard.

“We’re trying to get people to see the severity of the situation and mobilize them into action,” said Savannah Dowell, a U of L student and organizer of the university’s DEI coalition.