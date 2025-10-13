By Josie Simpson, Emma Posey and Jai’Michael Anderson

From Oct. 8-10, Louisville Students for Justice in Palestine organized a “Week of Rage” to protest Israel’s actions in Gaza, which organizers say the University of Louisville is supporting.

It has been two years since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting about 250. In retaliation, Israel invaded Gaza, causing an ongoing humanitarian crisis that the United Nations Human Rights Council has labeled a genocide. Gaza’s Health Ministry estimates that more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed and almost 170,000 injured.

In a divestment resolution that failed approval by SGA last semester, the group identified Honeywell F&T LLC, IBM, Boeing and Remington Arms as university partners supplying weapons and technology to Israel for military and surveillance.

The group explained, “We affirm that the struggle will not end until our universities fully divest, and until the total liberation of Palestine is achieved.”

Day one: LSJP protests on U of L’s campus

On Oct. 8, LSJP organized “The People’s Tribunal” criticizing the University of Louisville’s Board of Trustees and president, Gerry Bradley, kicking off their week of action.

According to organizers, this protest was to call out their “continued refusal to listen to students.”

The organization has been calling on the University to divest since October 2024, a year after Israel escalated violence in Gaza following the Hamas attacks. According to the group, they have been denied conversations with the past two U of L presidents on numerous occasions.

This has transpired into their current campaign’s messaging. At the tribunal, chants labeling President Bradley and the Board of Trustees as “Genocide Gerry” and “the Board of Butchers” echoed throughout campus.

The protest began at 1 p.m. in the Humanities Quad and ventured toward Grawmeyer Hall, where the President’s Office is located. Around 25 people attended, according to police officers on site.

LSJP stated in a post later that day that attendees were threatened with code violations if they continued to use amplified sound, such as megaphones.

Day two: Student groups honor the lives of Palestinian victims a t community open mic and vigil On Oct. 9, student groups gathered in the Strickler and Davidson Hall Courtyard to honor the lives of Palestinians killed in Gaza. Hosted by LSJP, the vigil was co-sponsored by the Young Democratic Socialists of America, Bluegrass Student Collective and Muslim Student Association. The vigil drew around 40 students, faculty and greater Louisville community members. Organizers made it clear that this was not a static event and encouraged students to participate in activities that honored the deceased. Lists of names of the lost lives were handed out for students to chalk on the brick ground and write on banners. Paper poppies, a symbol of Palestinian solidarity and resilience, were planted in the surrounding green scape. Candles lit up the cement stoop surrounding the towering oak tree in the center of the courtyard. University of Louisville Chief of Police Steven Green and four university police officers stood opposite of the courtyard, surveilling the area. Additionally, Dean of Students, Dr. Michael Mardis, sat at the Strickler Hall steps watching the vigil take place.

A spokesperson for LSJP, who uses the alias Maryam was unwilling to provide her full name. She claims the university has tried to silence the group. “We’re here to honor our martyrs, even on a campus that has constantly tried to shut us down, that has constantly tried to stop us from using a microphone to amplify voices, even though they won’t stop other groups from using a microphone to amplify their voices,” said Maryam. The vigil continued with an all-inclusive prayer held by a Presbyterian minister. Attendees bowed their heads in prayer to honor the victims. Students and community members were also welcomed to honor the memory of the lost Palestinians through an open mic. “We’re here on a campus that is heavily invested in the genocide right now. And we’re here to let our admin know that the students are not happy with that. The students do not support that. And that this university needs to divest,” said Maryam. Day three: LSJP disrupts the Inauguration On Oct. 10, LSJP disrupted U of L’s 20th presidential inauguration for Gerry Bradley Approximately two minutes into Bradley’s inaugural address, three members of SJP disrupted the ceremony with statements like, “Genocide Gerry,” “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest.” A few minutes later, another three members repeated the same statements. These members also waved flags and keffiyehs. Police and security removed all students involved from the ceremony. Six were charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing, according to Vice President of Marketing and Communications John Karman. Authorities did not imprison the students, but they will have to appear in court. Later that day, the U of L Dean of Students Office emailed the organization informing them of their interim suspension as an RSO. Karman stated that “Louisville SJP received an interim suspension for its actions, including disrupting inauguration ceremonies on Friday… They were warned not to disrupt the event but did so anyway.”

According to LSJP’s Instagram, the group organized a sit in for Saturday, Oct. 11. The action failed to occur.

Karman issued the following statement on behalf of the university regarding LSJP’s ‘Week of Rage’: “U of L fully supports our students’ rights to free speech, but impeding university business or activities is not allowed.”