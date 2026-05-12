By Vinny Porco

A man banned from campus by U of L for threatening and yelling slurs at a group of students has recently been identified as Matthew Pike.

The April 18, 2026 incident at The Province caught on video by several students present involved Pike targeting partygoers who were mostly students of color with racial slurs and threats of violence.

In response to one student’s complaint about the incident, U of L’s Dean of Students Office deemed Pike “persona non grata,” meaning he is now prohibited from all U of L properties and campuses.

The April 27 letter, recently obtained via open records request by The Louisville Cardinal, outlines the locations in which Pike will no longer be allowed, consequences for being found at these locations and next steps for appeal. Regarding consequences, the letter said the following:

“Be aware that if you are found on university premises, affiliated properties, or at any university-sponsored activities or events on or off campus, the university police will be called, and you will be arrested for criminal trespass. I hope this type of action will not be necessary.”

Any appeals made will be reviewed by the Student Care Team of the Dean of Students Office.

Little else is known about Pike at this time, although police say the man is not a student at the University of Louisville.

Photo Courtesy / Bradley Price