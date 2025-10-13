By Jai’Michael Anderson

Around 20 University of Louisville students arrived at Ekstrom Library before sunrise on Oct. 13 with tents in hopes of establishing an encampment. The U of L Police Department put an end to this plan around 7 a.m., just an hour into its setup.

The students represented Louisville Students for Justice in Palestine, which received an interim suspension as a registered student organization after disrupting the inauguration of Gerry Bradley on Oct. 10. Six LSJP members were detained and cited with trespassing and are expected to appear in court.

The group has recently ramped up pressure on the university to end partnerships with companies that support Israel’s actions in Gaza. The encampment was their next step in getting the attention of U of L’s administration after multiple failed attempts.

Police arrived at the scene with three cars, a truck and a canine to remove the protesters and their tents from school property. Sgt. D. Watson says they violated a Kentucky law that prohibits camping in front of public buildings. Police were also concerned that the tent stakes would interfere with the property’s irrigation system.

“Breaking the KRS (the law) was the main thing. But also the irrigation is key too because those are very, very expensive,” Watson said.

The protesters complied with the police and shut down the encampment. At noon, the group, more than tripled in size, continued its efforts in a protest, marching from the Student Activities Center back to the original encampment location.

They attempted to re-establish the tents, but ULPD intervened to confiscate the property. This did not go without pushback; several students resisted ULPD, resulting in one arrest.

No details about the arrest have been released.

Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson/The Louisville Cardinal