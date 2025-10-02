By Vinny Porco

On Saturday, Sept. 27th, the Louisville Cardinals football team visited the University of Pittsburgh Panthers at their shared home Acrisure Stadium. But a football game wasn’t all that took place.

What started as a mission for Cardinals Running Back Equipment Manager Zephian Wade to keep track of a football became a door-opening national media story.

“The last time we went to Pittsburgh, we lost a bunch of footballs,” said Wade. “We lost about three or four to turnovers and to them throwing it the stands.”

He recalled his bosses, Clint Hoehler and Ed Connell, putting special emphasis on recovering team footballs before traveling to Pitt.

He noted that the team typically only brings between twelve and fifteen footballs to each road game and that each game ball requires an intensive preparation process.

The Incident

The Louisville Cardinals got off to a slow start Saturday afternoon, at one point trailing 0-10. However, things looked promising on one particular drive, as quarterback Miller Moss threw a few good completions.

This success, however, was short-lived. Moss threw an interception, which Pitt defensive back Rasheem Biles returned for a 75-yard pick-six.

Following the return, an excited Biles ran to his team’s sideline with football in hand.

A nearby Zephian Wade reached out to recover the football, one that belonged to Louisville and was being used by the U of L offense on the drive.

“That was a big time game ball,” said Wade. “It was specifically made for (Miller Moss). That’s one that he likes.”

Wade was met with physicality.

“I picked it up, and I had the ball. And so I’m thinking ‘Okay, I’m just going to go on with the rest of the game.’ Next thing you know, I just feel hands and everybody grabbing me.”

Biles imitated a basketball “eurostep” move after taking the ball back from Wade, and threw the football into the stands full of Pitt fans.

“At that point in my mind, I was just like ‘Well, I’m going to have to talk to somebody about getting that ball back.'”

The Aftermath

The game continued. Wade told the Cardinal that an equipment manager for Pitt recovered and returned the football to him in the third quarter, also being the first of many Pitt staff and players to apologize for the incident.

The game seemed to turn from that point, in which Louisville was trailing 17-27.

“As soon as I got that ball back, we ended up scoring back to back touchdowns, and we ended up taking the lead and winning the game,” Wade said.

With another one in the win column and a football successfully recovered, Wade and his fellow equipment managers began cleaning up and preparing to return to Louisville.

While working, a fellow equipment manager suggested Wade take a photo with the recovered football.

Although apprehensive, he decided to pose for the picture.

“They convinced me, so I went out there. I took a picture with the football. I posted it on my [X] and Instagram, and next thing you know, we’re here now.”

Wade’s photo with the football coupled with video of the in-game incident went viral on social media beginning Saturday night.

He was almost immediately a center of national attention.

“It’s been a lot of media coverage,” he said. “I was on Dave Portnoy (Monday). That was really interesting.”

Wade was also featured in interviews with ESPN Louisville and in an article by Dave Ubben of the The Athletic, a NY Times sports affiliate.

Outlook

Wade explained that newfound media attention was an exciting prospect for him.

“That’s something I do want to do is work in Sports Media,” he told the Cardinal, also noting that he was a Sports Administration Major at U of L going for a minor in Sports Media.

When asked whether or not he felt the exposure had been a good networking opportunity, he answered, “Oh yes, a hundred percent.”

Beyond the new media connections made, Wade said that he wanted the attention to benefit U of L.

“The Louisville brand is big, but I want to make it bigger,” he said. “I want to get the opportunity to get College Gameday here.”

With many exciting prospects on the horizon, Zephian Wade can relax knowing that all of his footballs are back home for a Saturday showdown against the 24th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers.

Photo Courtesy / Zephian Wade