By Sara Montoya

The University of Louisville officially canceled a long-standing graduation ceremony for LGBTQ+ students amid new federal and statewide policies restricting any practices related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Lavender Graduation, as referred to by universities that honor the ceremony, is a reception held to celebrate the achievements and contributions of LGBTQ+ students. It is hosted by the Cultural and Equity Center and the Pride Alumni Council.

“It’s devastating,” said Byron Terry, director of the LGBT Center. “It’s going to be even more difficult to create space for students who may have never been heard before or seen before.”

Scheduled for April 21 at 3 p.m., the cancellation was announced the same day. According to a statement made by John Karman, UofL’s Interim VP of Communications and Marketing, the decision was made following the state’s new anti-DEI policies. He specified that no other graduation ceremonies had been canceled to his knowledge.

“UofL remains committed to its mission and values to be inclusive for all. We pride ourselves on our dedication to creating a sense of belonging for every member of the Cardinal community,” he said. “While some things are changing, who we are, what we believe, and the values we hold dear have not and will not change.”

Anti-DEI efforts are significantly increasing at the state and federal levels, largely due to the Trump administration’s dismantling of its programs and repercussions for institutions that do not comply. Kentucky’s passing of House Bill 4 only adds to the pressure, as it forces public universities to stop funding DEI initiatives and training, and close all related offices by June 30.

It’s currently unclear whether any additional ceremonies will be canceled. UofL hosts many events that celebrate diversity, particularly those honoring cultural and ethnic communities. They could be facing permanent removal by HB 4’s deadline, raising questions about how policies align with the institution’s promises of inclusion and belonging.

Despite the ceremony’s cancellation, students can still pick up their rainbow graduation cords at the Cultural and Equity Center until May 9. A community-organized celebration will also occur at Play, a popular gay bar in Louisville, on May 7 from six to eight p.m. According to their Instagram post, there will be refreshments, merchandise, special performances, and “love and support.”

Terry emphasized the importance of standing together in challenging moments, reminding students that the journey toward equality is far from over.

“It feels like a piece of us is taken away. But there are times when we can actually lean on each other. These hard moments show you, and it allows people to do more right. And so I want to encourage people to show more of that compassion, even when the times aren’t hard, because people are going to need to see that now more than ever. Let’s work on good in a more powerful community.”

Photo by Vinny Porco / The Louisville Cardinal