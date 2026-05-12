By Justin Taylor

The Cards have once again added to their loaded 2026 recruiting class.

Issac Ellis, formerly a 2027 commit, will reclassy and join the program for the upcoming 2026-27 season per Joe Tiption of On3 Sports.

NEWS: Louisville commit Isaac Ellis will reclassify back into the 2026 class and enroll this summer, he told @Rivals. ⁰⁰The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 31.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game this season. https://t.co/NS0IuiXYhr pic.twitter.com/xLh3jAXvNv — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 9, 2026

Ellis formerly committed to South Carolina as a member of the 2026 class, but joined the Cards following an unofficial visit to U of L.

While playing for the YNG Dreamerz of the Overtime Elite or “OTE” league this past season, Ellis averaged 29.3 points, 8.9 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals. In November, Ellis broke OTE’s single-game scoring record with 56 points in 35 minutes. He is also notably OTE’s all-time assist leader. As a guard he can score in bunches and dish the rock out when needed.

Four star wing Boyuan Zhang has committed to U of L from the 2026 class per Tipton as well.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Boyuan Zhang has committed to Louisville, source confirms to @Rivals. ⁰⁰The 6-8 forward is the No. 46 overall recruit in the 2026 class, per Rivals. He averaged 20 PPG this season. First by @DraftExpress. https://t.co/2aJ4U0MzAa pic.twitter.com/jL6WPPf2Zt — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 12, 2026

Zhang hails from China and spent his senior year at Veritas Academy in Garden Grove, California. He averaged 20.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists and earned Second-Team All-Nike EYBL Scholastic League honors for his efforts.

Last year, he also averaged nearly 19 points and 5 rebounds a game as member of China’s FIBA U19 World Cup team. He is a skilled wing who can score at every spot on the court. Matching that scoring ability with his size and frame could make him a crucial bench piece as the season progresses.

The two will join a Louisville roster that is nearing its finishing touches with Flory Bidunga, Jackson Shelstad, Karter Knox, De’Shayne Montgomery, Gabe Dynes, fellow freshman Obinna Ekezie Jr., as well as returners Adrian Wooley and London Johnson.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal