By Anthony Riley–

In the Red Barn last Friday afternoon, the first annual AAPI expo brought campus together to celebrate Asian American heritage and culture. Local restaurants came to give out food, including Dalat Cafe and Tropic Grill, and a variety of international and Asian-focused organizations came to table the event. The UofL Free Store held a pop-up store in the SAC Plaza outside the Red Barn.

Photos by Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal