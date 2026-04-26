By Justin Taylor

Pat Kelsey continues his streak of victories in the transfer portal. Dayton guard De’Shayne Montgomery has committed to Louisville basketball, along with USC big man Gabe Dynes, according to Joe Tipton.

NEWS: Dayton transfer guard De’Shayne Montgomery has committed to Louisville, he told @On3. The 6-4 junior averaged 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game this season. Previous stops at Georgia and Mount St. Mary’s.https://t.co/hk0UJN1Juk pic.twitter.com/q0JWRn07D1 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 24, 2026

Montgomery is heading into his fourth year of college ball. He began at Mount St. Mary’s, where he earned himself MAAC Rookie of the Year by averaging 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. He shot 53% from the field and 41% from three.

His next stop was an injury shortened season at Georgia where he averaged 6.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game on 40% from the field and 25% from three. Last year, at Dayton, he was named to the All-Atlantic 10 third team after averaging 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.1 steals on 49% from the field and 33% from deep.

Montgomery can function as both an off-ball guard and slashing wing. His most prized asset will be on the defensive end. There, he can act as a disrupter, guarding across the court and generating fast break opportunities with his hands.

NEWS: 7-foot-5 USC transfer center Gabe Dynes has committed to Louisville, his agent Adam Papas told @On3. The junior big man is a native of Independence, Kentucky. https://t.co/M27pSIdnLx pic.twitter.com/W5XABS2x9s — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 25, 2026

Gabe Dynes announced his commited shortly after Montgomery. The Kentucky native and Simon Kenton High School graduate spent two seasons at Youngstown and one at USC. While he was with the Penguins, he led the Horizon League in blocks during his Freshman and Sophomore campaigns. He didn’t see much action in Southern California but still averaged a block a game in 11 minutes of play time.

Dynes is still raw with the ball in his hands. His offensive game is mostly predicated on dunks and lobs. But this won’t factor in too much this season, as he will be called upon mostly for his size in spot minutes behind or around Flory Bidunga. He brings with him size that was sorely lacking last season.

Dynes is now the seventh member of the team, joining transfers Flory Bidunga, Jackson Shelstad, Karter Knox, and De’Shayne Montgomery. These transfers, along with returning players Adrian Wooley and London Johnson will form the core of this new look Louisville roster. Pat Kelsey continues to double down on defense with the addition of these new players.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal