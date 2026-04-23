By Briley Roberts

As graduation approaches, many University of Louisville seniors are beginning to focus on what comes next after earning their degrees. From job searching to career planning, students say the transition from college to the workforce brings both excitement and uncertainty.

Some students say their final semester has been focused on preparing for life beyond campus. Senior students are updating resumes, applying for jobs and exploring career opportunities before graduation.

Brian Keith said he has been spending time preparing for the transition after college.

“I’m excited to graduate, but it’s also a little stressful thinking about what comes next,” Keith said. “I’ve been applying for jobs and trying to figure out where I want to go after school.”

Keith said the final semester feels different compared to previous semesters. Instead of focusing only on assignments, he said many students are thinking about long-term goals.

“It feels like everything is coming to an end, but also like everything is just beginning,” he said.

TJ Owen said he shares similar feelings about finishing college and moving into the next stage of life.

“It’s exciting, but also a little nerve-racking,” Owen said. “You go from being a student for so long to suddenly having to figure everything out.”

Owen said he has been considering career options and thinking about where he wants to live after graduation.

“I’m trying to stay focused on finishing strong, but I’m also thinking about the future a lot more now,” he said.

As graduation nears, many students say they are feeling a mix of emotions. While some are ready to begin their careers, others say they will miss the routine of college life.

Despite the uncertainty, seniors remain focused on completing their final assignments and reaching graduation day. For many students, the final weeks of the semester represent both an ending and the start of a new chapter.

With graduation approaching, seniors like Keith and Owen say they are ready to take the next step and begin building their futures.

Photo by Deborah Harbsmeier