By Josie Simpson

The University of Louisville broke ground on its new Health Sciences Building on April 21.

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, House Speaker David Osborne and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined U of L President Gerry Bradley and School of Medicine Dean Jeffery Bumpous for the event.

University officials say the building will help U of L thrive in education and research, and be a resource for the broader Louisville and Kentucky region.

“It’s an investment in people, in partnership and a powerful step toward building healthier lives, stronger families and a more resilient region,” said President Bradley.

The project, estimated at $280 million, was largely funded by the Kentucky legislature; $260 million came from the state and the university provided the remaining $20 million. It will serve as an innovative environment for existing and future health professionals.

“A healthy workforce is the backbone of a strong economy, and this facility will provide the critical infrastructure needed to train the next generation of healthcare professionals to serve the people of the commonwealth,” said KY Senate President Stivers.

Located on Preston Street within the Louisville Medical and Education District, the facility will connect the U of L Schools of Dentistry, Medicine, Nursing and Public Health and Information Sciences. U of L aims to increase enrollment of the next generations of health professionals in a 257,000-square-foot building. Plans include modular classrooms and conference spaces, along with collaborative research labs. The building will also include formal and informal gathering spaces, dining options and landscaped outdoor spaces.

“This building is a bridge that connects people, disciplines, campuses, uniting all parts of the Health Science Center schools right here in Louisville,”said Mayor Greenberg

The facility is expected to be completed by 2029.

Dean Bumpous ended the ceremony by reflecting on both the future and the significance of the moment.

“As the hands go into the cement today, let this moment remind us of why people depend on a strong, compassionate and skilled set of health professionals”