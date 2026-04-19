Jasmine Reeves

The Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball season came with challenges, but players and staff say it also brought growth, reflection and a clearer vision for the future.

For veteran guard Kobe Rodgers, the season became an opportunity to step into a leadership role and help shape the program’s culture.

“As an older player, I tried to guide the culture in the right direction,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said the team’s growth throughout the season came from building stronger relationships both on and off the court.

“Getting to know each other more made a big difference,” Rodgers said. “Understanding what works for each other and where we’re most successful helped us come together.”

He described the season as a “journey,” marked by moments and experiences I’ll carry with me,” Rodgers said.

While Rodgers experiences the season as a player, graduate assistant Frank Anselem-Ibe gained a new perspective from the sidelines after transitioning out of his playing role.

“The biggest adjustment is not being on the court,” Anselem-Ibe said. “Everything else feels the same, but mentally it’s different because you’re not preparing to play.”

Despite the shift, he said the experience has reshaped how he views his future in basketball.

“At first, I did not see myself coaching,” Anselem-Ibe said. “But after this year, I could see myself doing it long term. I enjoy being in the gym and around the guys.”

From this new role, Anselem-Ibe said he has developed a deeper appreciation for the preparation that goes into each game.

“There’s a lot more behind the scenes than people realize,” Anselem-Ibe said. “The details matter walkthroughs, meetings, game plans. It is a lot of work that people do not see.”

Both Rodgers and Anselem-Ibe said the team showed growth over the course of the season, particularly as players built stronger relationships.

“Getting to know each other on and off the court made a significant difference, “Rodgers said. “We learned what works for each other and where we are most successful.