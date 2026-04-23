By Harrison Plank

Louisville football announced on April 23 that Head Coach Jeff Brohm’s contract will be extended. While Brohm’s previous deal locked him in until the 2030 season, his new contract now secures him for three more years. This extension comes out to an eight-year, $64 million deal. It will pay roughly $8 million a year.

U of L Director of Athletics Josh Heird seemed pleased that pen had been put to paper. In a statement to the press after the contract was made public, he stated that Louisville is “excited that Jeff’s gonna be here for the foreseeable future.”

“He’s done an unbelievable job the first three years as the football coach here, and just looking forward to working with him to see if we can build a really, really good football team here at the University of Louisville,” Heird continued.

While Brohm’s name was brought up in December and January to fill coaching vacancies at powerhouse schools like Penn State and Florida, he ultimately decided to stay with his alma mater.

Coach Brohm will look to continue the success he has had over the last few years as the 2026-27 season approaches.

Photo By Vinny Porco / The Louisville Cardinal