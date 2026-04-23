By Justin Taylor

Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras has committed to Pat Kelsey and Louisville basketball, says Joe Tipton. Folgueiras is now the fourth member of the Cards’ 2026 transfer class.

He follows big man Flory Bidunga, guard Jackson Shelstad and wing Karter Knox. The 6 ’10 Spaniard will fit in next to Bidunga at the four spot. He is a reliable floor spacer with a high feel for the game and a knack for getting to the boards.

In the paint, his finishing will prove to be a bonus. He could take the role Aly Khalifa had last year as secondary playmaker, finding cutters or making extra passes to shooters outside. Like his classmate Knox, he has limitless options to fit in with the team.

Across his three seasons of college basketball, Flogueiras has proven that he can succeed as both a feature option or auxiliary piece. He broke out during his

Sophomore year at Robert Morris, averaging 14.1 points per game and 9.1 rebounds on 54% from the field and 41% from three.

He won Horizon League Player of the Year and led the Robert Morris Colonials to their first NCAA tournament since 2015. He transferred to Iowa for his junior year; coming off the bench, he averaged 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds on 50% from the field and 33% from deep.

He turned it up when March Madness arrived, putting up 14.7 points on 60% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc in his first three games. He hit a

magnificent game winner in the round of 32 over the top-seeded Florida, helping the Hawkeyes advance to their first Sweet 16 since 1999.

Folgueiras is currently rated as the 64th and 51st best player in the portal by 24/7 Sports and On3, respectively.