By Alex Woodard

WFPK Independent Louisville and Waterfront Park kicked off its 24th annual season of Waterfront Wednesday on April 22. Deep Blue Something and Small Time Napoleon took the main stage in front of hundreds for the free concert series.

Each month this summer, a new set of artists will liven up the Great Lawn with their sounds. Arlo Parks and MODISTE will perform on May 27 for the next show. Bluegrass Jam will support them on the Monarch Living Room Stage.