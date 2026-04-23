WFPK Independent Louisville and Waterfront Park kicked off its 24th annual season of Waterfront Wednesday on April 22. Deep Blue Something and Small Time Napoleon took the main stage in front of hundreds for the free concert series.
Each month this summer, a new set of artists will liven up the Great Lawn with their sounds. Arlo Parks and MODISTE will perform on May 27 for the next show. Bluegrass Jam will support them on the Monarch Living Room Stage.
A crowd gathers near the front during Small Time Napoleon’s set at Waterfront Wednesday on April 22.
Over thousands of attendees on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Wednesday on April 22. (Photo by Alex woodard / TheLouisville Cardinal)
Todd Pipes plays the bass during Deep Blue Something’s set at Waterfront Wednesday on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Alex Woodard / The Louisville Cardinal)
Children climbing and playing on the pink snail at Waterfront Wednesday on April 22, 2026. The pink snails “migrate” across Louisville to spread awareness for Norton Cancer Institute Breast Health Program.(Photo by Alex Woodard / The Louisville Cardinal)
Children run and play on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Wednesday on April 22.