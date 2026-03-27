By Sydney Ball

Over the years, buildings at the University of Louisville have come and gone, but the Honors House has stood the test of time.

However, some students are concerned that it won’t stand for much longer.

Originally a residential building, the Arts Center Association of Louisville acquired the house to host classes for students, veterans and youths in the Louisville community.

The Honors Program moved into the house in the early 1990s following a preservation project.

Luke Buckman, an advisor for the Honors Student Council, said that the house was a “thriving hub of activity.”

An uncertain future

Three years ago, the Office of Facilities Management notified the Honors Program that the house’s main building was no longer safe to occupy. This building was constructed over an unstable basement.

Although Buckman loves the house, he said that this was the right call.

Currently, the Honors Program occupies two spaces on campus: the Etscorn Honors Center in Strickler Hall and the Honors Living Learning Community in Kurz Hall.

Buckman is happy with this arrangement. Strickler offers more space than previously available.

With that said, members of the Honors Student Council Historian Committee are not quick to leave the Honors House behind.

Following the permanent closure of the Gheens Science Hall & Rauch Planetarium , Josh Meals, historian committee chair, worries that the Honors House may be in danger. Committee members told The Cardinal that they heard rumors about the house’s potential demolition. But t hese rumors were refuted by U of L spokesperson John Karman in a statement to The Cardinal on Feb. 2. “Currently, there are no firm plans for the Honors House. We continue to look at opportunities,” he said. When the Honors Program first moved out of the house, Buckman said that rumors of demolition were widespread. However, he has not heard any similar rumors recently.

Still, committee members are taking action to preserve the building. They believe that the Honors House is too historically relevant to be left vacant indefinitely.

The committee is applying to have a historical marker placed outside the house . If successful, the state will pay for the building’s preservation.

Restoration is a journey