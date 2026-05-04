By Justin Taylor

Louisville basketball has found its first commit of the 2026 high school class in Obinna Ekezie Jr.

Ekezie Jr. has committed to the play Cards per a recent Instagram post. He is currently ranked as the fourth and sixth best player in the 2027 high school class according to ESPN and 247 Sports respectively. In order to commit, he will reclassify to the 2026 cycle, making him eligible to play next season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Tipton (@tiptonedits)

Louisville was amongst schools like Kentucky, Arkansas, BYU and Maryland bidding for his services. Shortly after his visit last Friday, the Cards were given a crystal ball for him by 247 Sports Basketball Analyst Travis Branham.

In his junior season at Southeastern Prep, Ekezie Jr. averaged 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game, while shooting 60.2 percent from the field.

What stands out immediately is his size. Ekezie stands at a clean 7 ‘0 tall with a 7’ 4 wingspan. Making him a natural rim protector and lob threat.

Additionally, he is the son of NBA veteran Obinna Ekezie. The younger is familiar with the Louisville area, having attended St. Raphael School as an eighth-grader.

Ekezie Jr. is now the seventh addition to the Louisville roster, joining Flory Bidunga, Jackson Shelstad, Karter Knox, De’Shayne Montgomery and Gabe Dynes.