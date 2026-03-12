By Ashley Poblete

University of Louisville President Gerry Bradley announced the official closure of its planetarium in an email to students and staff on March 12, 2026.

The Gheens Science Hall & Rauch Planetarium first opened in April 2001; it was dedicated to Rabbi Joseph Rauch, a leader of Congregation Adath Israel. Since then, it has been beloved by the Louisville community for its classes, public events, laser light shows and K-12 programming on planets and stars

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the planetarium was temporarily shut down in 2020. The university’s decision to keep it closed is final.

Gerry Bradley explained that the university could not justify the cost of reopening the planetarium.

“Unfortunately, the planetarium has always operated with a financial deficit, which means the university subsidized the operation each year,” said Bradley in the announcement. “The cost of reopening the facility — which needs a significant investment in new equipment — is not one the university is able to justify.”

This comes amid recent reductions in graduate assistantships in the College of Arts and Sciences and the closure of the Early Learning Campus.

Bradley cited statewide “economic challenges” affecting higher education as a factor in the closure.

U of L could not secure support from partners or donors to underwrite the expenses.

“We understand and acknowledge that it is a disappointing outcome for some on our campus and in our community,” Bradley said. “But it is consistent with our plan to make financial choices that align with our strategic plan and support our entire campus community and not just a segment of it.”

U of L is currently undecided on the building’s future. The university will assess the site to determine its best use moving forward.

Photo by Sara Montoya / The Louisville Cardinal