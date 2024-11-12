By Caroline Gibbs

In the spirit of giving, the Honors Student Council at U of L hosted a gift-wrapping event in support of the Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky. Students were invited to wrap gifts and create Christmas cards for families affected by Spina Bifida.

Despite being early in November, the event provided students with a chance to get into the holiday spirit. The event was both a festive celebration of the season and an opportunity to focus on a cause that often goes unnoticed: Spina Bifida, a birth defect that affects the spinal cord and can lead to lifelong physical and developmental challenges.

Anna Morris, a junior and President of the Student Council, explained that the spirit of giving was her favorite part.

“I wanted to host an event that allowed students to forget about the little things that can create big stressors — midterms, relationships, and everything else,” she said. “This is for a good cause, and I know many families will appreciate and enjoy it.”

In addition to the gift wrapping and card-making, the club also provided sweet treats like cookies, coffee, and hot chocolate for students to enjoy while they worked.

“The event was a huge success,” Morris said. “Over 50 presents were wrapped, and there were so many creative and heartfelt cards made. I even found some Christmas and winter puns for students to add to their cards.”

One of the fan favorites: “Why do reindeer love Beyonce? Because they Sleigh!”

By supporting the Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky, students demonstrated how small acts of kindness can bring joy — not only to the students involved but also to the families they supported. `