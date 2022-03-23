By Anthony Riley–
Miracle Monocle, a student literary magazine housed at UofL, hosted its Spring Awakening Open Mic poetry night Tuesday evening 6:30-7:30 in the Writing Center in the Ekstrom library. Attendees could win prizes via raffle, and sign up to read poetry, prose, and other shortform literature. Faculty adviser Professor Strickley read her own personal creative writing, along with several students. The Spring Awakening open mic is a follow up of last semester’s Halloween themed Spooky Open Mic, also hosted by Miracle Monocle.
Photos by Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal
Graphic courtesy of Miracle Monocle