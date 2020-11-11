U of L determines parties and study groups as cause for spike in COVID-19 cases

By Joseph Garcia —

Positive cases at the University of Louisville have now hit a new milestone. Since testing began at the start of the semester, U of L has conducted more than 47,000 tests for COVID-19. 1,027 of those tests have come back positive.

The current seven-day rolling average’s positivity rate is the highest it has been all semester at 5%. Out of an average of 519 tests in the last week, 26 come back positive.

Over the past few weeks, cases have steadily continued to rise. From Nov. 2 through Nov. 8, the positivity rate was 5.43%, the week prior? 3.25%.

“We have determined that this spike has been caused largely by off-campus gatherings—parties and study sessions—where there was little masking or distancing,” John Karman, the university’s director of communications, said. “We want to remind all students, faculty and staff of the importance of wearing masks, physical distancing and avoiding large gatherings.”

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has even affected U of L athletics in major ways. The Cardinal’s football team was meant to play against Virginia Tech on Nov. 7, however the game was postponed until Nov. 14 once 10 U of L players tested positive for the coronavirus. Five more team members were also quarantined through contact tracing.

Associate Athletic Director Kenny Klein updated the Cardinal on the athletics department’s COVID-19 statistics. Last week nearly a thousand tests were conducted on student-athletes, coaches and staff. Of that group, 23 tested positive.

Klein said that since testing started on June 2, more than 150 tests in the department have come back positive.

Although the second round of mandatory COVID-19 testing ended on Oct. 23, tests are still being provided to U of L students, faculty and staff free of charge. Testing is available Monday through Friday at these locations:

University Club: 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5:00 p.m.

Abell Administration Building: 7-11 a.m. and noon to 4:00 p.m.

Campus Health (Belknap and HSC): Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday—8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Karman told the Cardinal that testing would continue through the spring semester, however the plan has yet to be developed.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal