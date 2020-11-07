U of L football postpones Virginia game as 10 players test positive for COVID-19

By John McCarthy–

The University of Louisville football team has postponed their ACC matchup with Virginia till Nov. 14.

The Cardinals (2-5) canceled this week’s trip to take on the Cavaliers after ten U of L players tested positive according to Athletic Director Vince Tyra. Five additional players for Louisville are currently quarantining after contact tracing.

U of L showed resistance last week during their loss to Virginia Tech at home. Although the Cardinals were nine players down, they lost marginally by a single touchdown. “It makes it a lot more challenging because you want guys to feel comfortable in whatever spots that you move them to. Regardless if you move a safety down to the linebacker spot, or a linebacker down to a defensive end spot, they still have to feel comfortable. You do not want your guys to get in there and not get it done,” Louisville Head Coach Scott Satterfield said.

“We’re down to three scholarship defensive linemen. I know others have played with players out at different positions, but when you get into the trenches and there is a lot of contact there between the offensive and defensive linemen, that is certainly one situation that the league has its eye on,” Tyra said.

A postponement of Saturday’s game to Nov. 14 should give the Cardinals’ players who test positive enough time to rid themselves of the virus.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal