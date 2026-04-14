By Jai’Michael Anderson

Six faculty members in the College of Arts & Sciences received notice on Friday that their contracts will not be renewed for the 2026-27 academic year.

The Cardinal most recently reported that Mary Mudd, who teaches Communication and Women & Gender Studies, received the same confirmation on Friday after inquiring about the future of her job. The other five faculty were emailed nearly 30 minutes later, according to Susan Ryan, senior associate dean for faculty affairs.

While the names of the faculty members were not released, Ryan confirmed that their contracts will expire at the end of the Spring 2026 semester. She added that no faculty were terminated before the end of their contracts. They are all eligible to return as part-time lecturers in the fall, given that their respective departments need instructors and have the funds.

On Friday, The Cardinal asked Interim Vice President of Marketing and Communication John Karman which programs face cuts and who will make the final decisions on those cuts.

On Monday, Karman responded on Cardarelli’s behalf.

“Over the past several months—beginning last fall—we have been working intentionally and collaboratively with our deans and other campus leaders to prepare for the possibility of budget reductions,” he wrote. “We recognize how difficult these planning conversations are, and we deeply appreciate the leadership deans and other campus leaders have exercised since last fall in preparing their units and communicating thoughtfully with their teams about the realities we face.”

The full email can be found here.

Dayna Touron, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, was contacted by The Cardinal about similar issues on Friday. She was asked for details about a meeting she held with department chairs regarding their budget restrictions, who makes the final decisions on budget cuts, and whether specific faculty or programs were at risk.

She also responded on Monday.

“The College of Arts & Sciences, like units across the university, is engaged in routine budget planning within a broader institutional context shaped by enrollment trends, rising costs, and financial constraints,” said Touron. “I developed a balanced budget for the college with input from department and college leadership, and it is currently under review through established university processes.”

She did not disclose further details about what was discussed.

“As that review continues, no final determinations have been made, and it would be premature to discuss specific outcomes.”

Photo by Vinny Porco / The Louisville Cardinal