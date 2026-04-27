By Harrison Plank

Tague Davis cemented himself as a Louisville legend on April 26.

In the Cardinals’ Sunday afternoon game against Clemson, Davis crushed the ball deep into centerfield, tallying his 26th home run of the season. This breaks the record of 25, previously held by Randy Delph and Louisville Athletics Hall of Famer Chris Dominguez.

Tague’s 26 home runs puts him ahead of the pack for this season, along with his 77 runs batted in. He is also currently batting at an incredible .387 which places him just within the top 30 nationally.

With 12 games remaining to be played for the Cards, Davis’ home run total is likely to increase as the Cardinals look to keep their winning streak going. Louisville has won their last five games, rallying late in the season as the Cards sit on the bubble of NCAA World Series contention.

The Cards, who were ranked eighth in the preseason, had higher expectations than their current record. However, all Louisville can do now is win and then win some more.

Davis will have his next chance to swing for the fences at home against Indiana on Tuesday, April 28. First pitch is set for 6:00 P.M. EST.

Photo by Taris Smith / Louisville Athletics