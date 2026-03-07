By Roxy Osborne

After the dreaded midterm season, spring break provides the much-needed rest that University of Louisville students are looking for. For those who need a caffeine boost, Phalcha Coffee is partnering with jewelry pop-up Pochettely to bring crafts to their morning routine.

The Italian charm bracelet pop-up will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 7-9, at Phalcha’s Germantown location. The event celebrates Phalcha’s second anniversary.

Pochettely is owned by Valerie Tran, a 2023 U of L industrial engineering graduate. Stephanie Tran and Dana Luu, two members of the staff, also graduated from the university.

“I like to think of industrial engineering as the business side of engineering,” said Valerie Tran. “You learn a lot about optimization and workflow, and I feel like that set me up for success.”

Celebrating Phalcha in style

Valerie Tran’s jewelry business is based in Columbus, Ohio. The decision to return to Louisville for Phalcha’s second anniversary was personal.

“It’s just our favorite coffee shop in town. They’re also an Asian owned business, which we love to see thrive,” said Valerie Tran.

After receiving a bracelet outside the building, participants headed inside to a display of hundreds of different charms. Each bracelet is made from stainless steel.

For Valerie Tran, a trip to Vietnam inspired her to go full-throttle into the Italian charm bracelet business. Making a bracelet where her parents were born provided a unique experience that she wanted to bring back to the States.

Future Louisville stops

Pochettely doesn’t have concrete plans to return to Louisville, but a U of L stop could be in the charm bracelet company’s future. Valerie Tran’s prior experience with pop-ups at The Ohio State University proved to be successful with college students.

Ultimately, Pochettely’s goal is to build community, whether it’s in Valerie Tran’s hometown of Louisville or Columbus.

“The name ‘Pochettely’ is inspired by the French word ‘pochette,’ which means little pocket,” she said. “We think of ourselves of little pockets of things you love yourself and with others.”

Photo by Roxy Osborne / The Louisville Cardinal