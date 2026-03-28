By Logan Weaver

Back for its ninth year, the world’s largest music and bourbon festival, Bourbon and Beyond, is loaded with buzzworthy artists representing an array of genres such as bluegrass, Americana, jamgrass, folk and more.

Night One | September 24

Kicking off this revolutionary line-up of artists is one of the world’s largest rock bands: Foo Fighters. With 15 Grammy awards and a large number of Billboard hits such as “Everlong,” “My Hero” and “Monkey Wrench,” Foo Fighters are prepared to set the tone for the weekend with an unforgettable, high-energy headline set.

They are joined on opening night by the limitless rock powerhouse, Queens of the Stone Age, and Goose, known for its genre-blending sound and explosive improvisational live performances. Rounding out the Thursday schedule are even more fan favorites, including The War On Drugs, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, 4 Non Blondes and Sierra Hull.

Overall, night one will blend arena-rock legends, 90s alternative nostalgia, and world-class instrumentalists. It will provide a powerful introduction to the four-day event and set a massive stage for the diverse sounds to come.

Night Two | September 25

The momentum continues on night two with a star-studded line-up exploring the folk, indie, and cosmic country genres with headliners Mumford & Sons, Kacey Musgraves and Foster The People.

Returning for their first local show in almost a decade, Mumford & Sons will bring their anthemic folk-rock energy back to Louisville. Joining them is eight-time Grammy-winning artist and captivating performer Kacey Musgraves, who will be performing just months after the release of her sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere, which features collaborations with icons like Willie Nelson and bluegrass phenom Billy Strings.

Accompanying these two is Foster The People, known for their unique sound and the massive, career-defining hit “Pumped Up Kicks.” The band arrives in Louisville following a creative rebirth, leaning into a warm, human sound that balances personal storytelling with high-energy, danceable rhythms, bringing a new and inventive set to the Bourbon and Beyond stage.

Rounding out the Friday lineup are even more visionary acts, including Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips, Angus & Julia Stone and the soulful Marcus King Band.

Night Three | September 26

On the third night of Kentucky’s defining music festival, Chris Stapleton returns to his home state for a powerful, full-circle performance. With his distinctive vocals and soulful grit, the Lexington native will anchor a massive celebration of Americana and rock. Known for his powerful, raw talent, Stapleton is sure to deliver a showstopping set featuring his newest award-winning hits and fan favorites like “Tennessee Whiskey” and “White Horse.”

Joining him are The Red Clay Strays, one of the key up-and-coming names in the country. They will take the stage with a high-energy spirit and a sound that blends electric rock-and-roll with Southern soul.

Accompanying these heavy hitters is the critically acclaimed Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, icons of modern songwriting who are guaranteed to bring a masterclass in guitar-driven rock to Louisville.

The Saturday schedule also features a deep roster of fan favorites, including the soulful Jessie Murph, Noah Cyrus and Charley Crockett. Adding to the local energy of the day are acts like Buffalo Traffic Jam, Maddox Batson and Cameron Whitcomb.

Night Four | September 27

Finishing out this weekend filled with transcendent musical performances and a taste of Kentucky’s finest bourbon is a true mix of some of the biggest and most original names in music history.

The final night is anchored by the Dave Matthews Band, a group that has taken a place in defining the music industry over the span of 30 years. Since their early days in the jazz scene, the band has grown into a global powerhouse, selling over 25 million tickets and becoming the second largest ticket-seller in history.

The star power continues with Counting Crows, who have sold more than 20 million records worldwide, and Hootie & the Blowfish, marking their first performance in Kentucky in over 20 years. Their set is a guaranteed highlight for ’90s rock fans, bringing a southern-rock spark and a catalog of sing-along classics.

Finally, bringing the weekend to a close, a roster of pure talent, including Portugal. The Man and Amos Lee will ensure a high-energy send-off to a weekend filled with great music and Kentucky bourbon.

Passes can be purchased on the Bourbon and Beyond website here.