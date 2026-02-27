By Claire Schneider

The University of Louisville Department of Theatre Arts is staging Pipeline at the Thrust Theatre, and there’s only one more weekend to experience it.

The play follows Nya, a public school teacher in the inner city, and her son Omari, who attends a private boarding school. After a controversial incident that threatens to get him expelled, Nya must confront her son’s rage, systemic racism and educational inequality to help him.

Meet the cast and crew

“I wanted to be a part of Pipeline because it’s such a powerful story about the school-to-prison pipeline,” said co-Lighting Designer Gianna Alcala. “It doesn’t sugarcoat anything.”

Pipeline is Alcada’s first time as a co-lighting designer, though she has previously been an assistant lighting designer, assistant sound designer and stage manager.

“I think my favorite memory from this has been all of the support that I’ve gotten from the faculty,” Alcada said.

LaShondra Hood, assistant professor of theatre and co-director of the African American Theatre Program, directs, alongside Assistant Director Tyja Lynnx, who is a Master of Fine Arts student.

“I think what has been really beautiful about this process is that I’ve never felt alone,” Hood said.

Pipeline is double cast, with a red and blue cast that perform on different days.

Razaria Denae and Aliyah Brutley play Nya.

Joryn Parker and Giani Roberts play Omari.

Jenny Reyes and Alaya Rhett play Jasmine.

Wayne Taylor and Michael Joseph Barber play Xavier.

Andrea Haskett and Emery Bruni play Laurie.

Jamoa Wooten and Dylan Fisher play Dun.

Actors step into character

Reyes, a senior Theatre Arts major, prepared for the audition by thoroughly reading the play and finding a part of Jasmine within herself.

“I wanted to make sure that when I went into that audition room, they could see Jasmine and really feel her as a human,” Reyes said.

Double casting presents unique advantages and disadvantages. The department has the same amount of rehearsal time for a singularly cast show, but must get two casts performance ready. Still, it provides a greater opportunity for community building, and the chance to see two actors embody the same character.

“Throughout that entire performance, I got to see like, ‘oh, these are the things she’s done with Jasmine, these are the things I’ve done with Jasmine. How do they compare and contrast?’ ” Reyes said.

Actors prepare for performances in different ways. For first year graduate student Denae, routine helps her become Nya. This includes a perfume she associates with the character and eating certain foods before she takes the stage. While on stage, she’s often considering her costume, audience reactions and honoring the original text.

“Being on stage is like an adrenaline pumper,” Denae said.

Hood finds watching new actors take the stage to be some of her favorite memories.

“I’ve had several people that have never performed at all come to a space where I’m throwing all kinds of jargon and language their way,” said Hood. “I’m asking them to give all of themselves to the work in a vulnerable way.”

A show with impact

Hood emphasized that Pipeline is important because it speaks to a variety of people.

“Even if you’re not a black woman, if you’re a mother, you understand the desire to protect your child,” Hood said

In particular, she finds the exploration of education to be impactful in a play that centers the life of a public school teacher.

“There’s a level of connection and understanding that must happen in the school system to create space for students to be able to learn in an environment where they feel comfortable and supported,” Hood said.

There are three more chances to see Pipeline: Friday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m. After the Friday performance, a director’s talk will be held to further discuss the play.

“I would invite people to come on Friday to see what the community has to say about this story right now,” Denae said.

Photo courtesy / Tom Fougerousse