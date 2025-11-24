By Natalie Harris

Few events capture Kentucky’s equestrian culture like the Kentucky Derby, which has come to symbolize the state’s long-standing horse racing tradition. From rural stables to collegiate competition, equestrian sport touches nearly every corner of Kentucky.

The University of Louisville embraces this legacy by giving students opportunities to ride competitively.

Students seeking to compete on horseback can join U of L’s Hunt Seat Team. The Hunt Seat Team offers horseback riding at the club sport level and participates in the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association.

Alex Luedke grew up riding horses in Colorado. She chose U of L for Kentucky’s equestrian reputation and the chance to continue competitive riding.

“I’ve found an incredible community that’s supported me throughout college,” said Luedke.“My experience wouldn’t be the same without them.”

The team competes against six other schools in monthly regional competitions. At the start of each competition, participants randomly select their horses to maintain fairness.

With no warm-up allowed, riders showcase their adaptability by mounting an unfamiliar horse. Judges evaluate riders on technique and fundamental skills.

Anna Eakins brought her passion for horseback riding from North Carolina to Louisville. She finds reward in both competing and training with her horse.

“Getting on my horse at practice feels like a break from all the chaos in my life,” said Eakins. “My horses are my safe space. I get to improve myself while also training.”

Team members must take one weekly lesson to remain eligible for competition. These sessions are tailored to each rider’s experience and skill level.

Members also participate in team bonding through dinners and holiday parties.

A considerable amount of time goes toward fundraising efforts. As a self-funded program, riders handle all costs. Donations have made the team’s achievements possible.

U of L students can join at either the competitive or non-competitive level.

The full competition schedule for the 2026 season can be found here.