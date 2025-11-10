By Josie Simpson

Coming off two 100-point season-openers, the No. 12 Louisville Cardinals prepare to face long-time rival, the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats.

RI-VILLE-RY… take two?

The Cardinals haven’t brought a win home against the Wildcats since 2020, but Louisville enters the matchup with a stacked roster with a chip on their shoulder.

The days of being bullied by Big Blue might just be over.

After Kenny Payne boosted the Wildcats to back-to-back seasons of double-digit wins, the Cardinals’ last meeting under Pat Kelsey may have reignited the rivalry’s intensity.

Louisville left Rupp Arena with a respectable eight-point loss. Not bad, considering half the roster was sidelined and the Cards were running a seven-man rotation that looked cursed from the start.

This year, though, things might be different. Most would agree that Louisville won the transfer portal battle–everyone except, perhaps, the AP Preseason Rankings.

Bruising Blue

For a team under a coach known for its offensive prowess, Kentucky might be one of the best defensive teams in the country.

According to Kenpom, the Wildcats literally have the best defensive efficiency in the country. That even better than Houston, who is perennially the best defense in the nation.

As a team, the Cats hold opponents to just 55 points. The Cards should eclipse that number, but it won’t be easy.

UK doesn’t gamble much, opting instead to rely on their athleticism and stay in front of their man.

However, turnovers will be key. Louisville must protect the ball because Kentucky’s guards thrive in transition. Even a single loose pass or sloppy possession could lead to quick buckets, turning momentum in the Wildcats’ favor and making it harder for the Cards to dictate the pace.

Louisville struggled against Kansas’s athleticism in the exhibition, with the bigs having the longest night.

Inside, Malachi Moreno has been Kentucky’s anchor, grabbing nearly 12 boards a night. That’s where Louisville’s frontcourt brawlers Sananda Fru and Aly Khalifa come in. Expect Fru to battle Moreno physically in the post, while Khalifa’s seven-foot frame wears him down as the clock empties.

Where Louisville will have to make up is with guard play.

Ryan Conwell has been the X-factor so far, shooting 42% from beyond the arc and averaging 15 points per game. If he gets hot, Kentucky’s defense will be stretched thin, opening lanes for J’Vonne Hadley and Mikel Brown Jr. to attack inside.

Hadley, Louisville’s recurring star with 13 points and nine rebounds per game, will be a matchup nightmare on both ends. Meanwhile, ‘Point Guard U’ Brown and his 7.5 assists could help Louisville win the tempo battle, dictating pace and keeping Kentucky chasing.

Khani Rooths has found his rhythm in a Cardinal uniform, averaging 18 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. After his aggressive outing against Jackson State, he should be a challenge for Kentucky’s forwards and might just get them into some foul trouble.

What they come for

Kentucky’s offense runs through Otega Oweh, who leads the team with 14 points per game and attacks relentlessly off the dribble. The Cards will likely throw a mix of Hadley and Rooths his way. Their two wings are long enough to bother his drives and defense, making him work for everything.

The Wildcats’ sharpshooter Collin Chandler has been deadly from deep, hitting 54% of his threes, but Louisville’s perimeter defense has tightened up since 2024. Expect Conwell to shadow Chandler on the arc, with help from disruptor Brown.

If the Cards can slow down Kentucky’s guard-heavy attack and force them into slow offensive plays, Big Blue might find themselves grasping for baskets.

To compliment them, Fru brings a knowing presence in the paint, using his physicality and relentless work on the boards to challenge Kentucky’s bigs and disrupt their inside game.

Defensively, the Cards’ 11.5 steals per game show how disruptive they’ve become. If they can turn Kentucky’s 9.5 turnovers into transition points, Louisville could seize the momentum early and never let go.

This isn’t just another game–it’s a chance for Louisville to punch back in a rivalry that’s been one-sided for far too long. The Cards finally have the athleticism to match Kentucky stride for stride, and the physicality to make it hurt.

If Louisville can dictate the tempo, hit shots early, and keep their defensive pressure relentless, the Wildcats might find themselves on I-64 weeping the whole way home.

Tip-off is set for Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center. A few “C-A-R-D-S” chants echoing through the Yum! could go a long way, too.

Photo Courtesy / David Sutherland / Louisville Athletics