By Justin Taylor

Karter Knox has committed to Louisville, according to Joe Tipton. He joins an already loaded and growing transfer class; the Cards are establishing themselves as major winners since the opening of the portal.

Knox is a versatile two-way force who, in light of the departures of Khani Rooths and J’Vonne Hadley, will add size and toughness to a depleted wing department. He will fit in perfectly with the Cardinals’ new lineup as an off-ball wing who already has big game experience.

NEWS: Arkansas transfer wing Karter Knox has committed to Louisville, Kevin Bradbury of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT told @On3. https://t.co/VNpIYlMDt1 pic.twitter.com/vDBqLJBnaV — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 15, 2026

As a freshman with the Arkansas Razorbacks, he averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds on 46% from the field and 35% from three on a team that went to the Sweet Sixteen. Last season, he posted similar numbers, averaging 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds on 46% from the field and 37% from beyond. His season ended in mid-February after undergoing meniscus surgery.

He is ranked as the 58th and 74th best transfer by 247 Sports and On3, respectively. The incoming junior will join big man Flory Bidguna and guard Jackson Shelstad, who both committed earlier on April 12.

Those who have been following the program in recent years will recognize his name. Louisville was a finalist during his original recruitment in 2024 before he committed to Kentucky and subsequently followed John Calipari to Fayetteville.

So far, Pat Kelsey has honed in on Louisville’s biggest weaknesses from last season: defense and physicality. He has quickly sculpted a hard-nosed roster that can still spray from deep, like last year. The current roster consists of Adrian Wooley, London Johnson, Flory Bidunga, Jackson Shelstad and Karter Knox, along with many more to come.