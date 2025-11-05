By Josie Simpson

On Nov. 4 at 5:14 PM, a plane crashed near Muhammed Ali International Airport, resulting in an explosion near Grade Lane and Crittenden Drive. LMPD reported multiple injuries and implemented a shelter-in-place for those within the area.

Starting at a five-mile radius, the shelter-in-place has since been reduced to those within a quarter-mile of the crash.

The crash resulted in a debris and fire field extending at least a quarter mile.

All flights departing and arriving from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport have been halted.

The National Transportation Board will be in charge of the investigation.

The plane that crashed was an MD-11 UPS cargo plane.

“The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. The FAA and NTSB will investigate,” said the Federal Aviation Administration.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s response

In a press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear reported that there have been 3 fatalities, as well as at least 11 injuries reported. Beshear noted the total number of injuries is still unknown as first responders are still searching for anyone who may be trapped.

Editor’s Note: As of 10:00 PM on Nov. 5, there have been twelve fatalities.

Businesses affected include Kentucky Petroleum Recycling, LG&E and Grade A Auto Parts, which have found all employees but two.

The Ford Assembly Plant was not affected, though it lost power for a short period of time.

Beshear also reported there were 220,000 pounds of fuel on the plane, not gallons as previously stated.

Senator Mitch McConnell offers condolences

Sen. Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor on Nov. 5 to address the crash.

“For the families of these victims, and for the injured survivors being treated at area hospitals, life will never be the same,” he said.

He also expressed the asset UPS is to the community of Louisville.

“They take pride in their work, and their community takes pride in them. That’s why this crash cuts so deep.”

McConnell added that all Kentucky representatives in Washington, D.C., are doing everything they can to ensure the city has all of the federal resources it needs.

University of Louisville updates

The University of Louisville has canceled all night classes and has requested that everyone on campus remain in their current place until further notice, after sending an alert about storms via RAVE Alert.

All TARC services have been delayed, effective immediately. TARC3, a spokesperson, reports that they are working with current passengers to ensure they are all dropped off at destinations outside the shelter-in-place.

The Louisville Health Department told civilians within the shelter-in-place area to turn off any air intake systems as soon as possible.

As of 9:15 PM on Nov. 4, the University of Louisville states that Belknap and Health Science campuses are no longer affected.

President Gerry Bradley sent a response to the crash on Nov. 5.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we attempt to cope with the tremendous tragedy of yesterday’s UPS plane crash,” wrote Bradley in a university-wide email.

Bradley added that the university encourages understanding for those who are unable to take part in campus operations today.

“This event has shaken our community, and it is appropriate to pause to express our sorrow and show our support for those who are suffering,” he said.

A vigil is set to take place Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. outside Grawmeyer Hall.

This story will be updated.

Feature Photo by Emma Posey / The Louisville Cardinal