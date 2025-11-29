By Derek DeBurger

No. 23 Louisville runs away from the ETSU Buccaneers with a 33-point win.

Wait for it

Louisville and ETSU started off the game like a backyard brawl, going back-and-forth.

The biggest leads of the quarter came after two three-pointers in a row from Laura Ziegler gave Louisville a four-point lead.

Still, the Bucs wouldn’t go away, as the Cards only held a 22-18 lead at the end of the first.

After a triple from ETSU cut the lead to one, Louisville put their foot down and went on a 21-0 run.

During the run, Ziegler went on a 10-0 run of her own.

But all good things must come to an end, and the Bucs scored the final six points of the quarter including a buzzer-beating three.

Louisville still led 45-29 at the half.

ETSU continued their run with a couple of layups to extend their run to 10-0 across the two quarters.

But Skylar Jones hit a three to get the ball rolling, and Louisville just inched further and further away from there.

Imari Berry took over the game in the transition from the third to the fourth quarter, scoring 10 straight point for the Cards.

For the second game in a row, the bench was clear for the final period as Louisville had it wrapped up.

Louisville won 88-50.

Keep ’em coming

In the lone neutral site game of the Louisville MTE, the Cards continued to roll.

Ziegler, Berry and Elif Istanbulluoglu combined for 48 points and lit it up from three going 8-for-12.

After a close first quarter, the Louisville defense dominated.

ETSU shot 33% from the field and 13% from deep. The Buc were also held to only six assists to 17 turnovers.

The continued slow starts for this team remains a concern, but for now the blowout win feels great.

Louisville is 6-2 on the season.

Photo Courtesy / Renelleda Saint-Hilaire / Louisville Athletics