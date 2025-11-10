By Natalie Harris

Founded in 2024, Women in STEM, Education and Roundtable is a women-led organization dedicated to creating a supportive space where women can thrive academically.

As WISER brings women in STEM together, the gathering becomes more than a meeting. For many, it’s a reminder that they’re not alone in a field where they’re often outnumbered.

By offering networking events, skill-building workshops, mentorship opportunities, research programs and advocacy initiatives, WISER aims to address the challenges women encounter while promoting gender diversity and equality.

With women representing 26% of the STEM workforce, Shree Satyavolu founded the organization to build a strong, supportive community for women to thrive.

“STEM is undeniably competitive, and as a club, we acknowledge that,” said Satyavolu. “Our goal is to break down barriers by providing opportunities and resources so that our members feel confident and equipped to take on whatever challenges come their way.”

In their first year, WISER has hosted a wide range of impactful events. These include a LinkedIn workshop, collaborative trivia nights with fellow pre-health organizations, Valentine’s Day card-making to uplift children in the community, fundraisers supporting local causes and insightful roundtable discussions.

Ava Hering, a senior studying communication at U of L, joined WISER to be part of a supportive community.

“Far too often, women in their fields face being overshadowed or dismissed,” said Hering. “WISER has been a source of unwavering support, genuine understanding, and a sense of solidarity with peers who truly get it.”

WISER typically holds two meetings each month, with one featuring a special event and the other dedicated to general club updates and member engagement.

Meetings are open to all U of L students, regardless of their major and gender. More information can be found on their Instagram.