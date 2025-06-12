By Josie Simpson

Critics of President Donald Trump’s administration are preparing to rally in hundreds of cities across the United States on June 14th.

The “No Kings” protests are set to take place during the parade for the Army’s 250th anniversary in Washington, D.C.

The Army’s parade had already been planned, but in early spring, Trump announced he intended to ramp up the event with 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets.

Organizers say these protests are meant to counter what they see as Trump’s attempt to feed his ego by holding an event on his 79th birthday, which also happens to be Flag Day.

What is this protest about?

The No Kings protest theme was created by the 50501 Movement, standing for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement. This national movement is made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration.

Organizers say Trump needs to be “dethroned” as they see his actions compared to those of a king, not an elected president.

“They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services,” the group says on its website. “They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.”

“The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us,” the No Kings website says. “On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t – to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

Where will the protests be held?

Protests will be held in nearly 2,000 locations across the country, from city centers to small towns. However, no protests are scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., where the parade will be held.

People of all ages are expected to unite at the protest locations to listen to speeches, join marches, and wave American flags.

According to the group’s website, all No Kings events are intended to be nonviolent protests. Participants are expected to avoid confrontation and prioritize their safety if approached by those who disagree with them. Weapons of any kind are prohibited at these events

No Kings Day is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office. Organizers say they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states.

No Kings Day Kentucky Locations:

Louisville: Noon-4 p.m.

Bowling Green: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Danville: 10-11 a.m.

Elton: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Franklin: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hazard: Noon-3 p.m.

Henderson: 5:30-7 p.m.

Hopkinsville: Noon-1:30 p.m.

Jackson: 5-7 p.m.

Lexington: Noon-3 p.m.

Madisonville: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Morehead: Noon-3 p.m.

Owensboro: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Paducah: 1-2:30 p.m.

Shelbyville: 1-3 p.m.

Photo courtesy, 505001