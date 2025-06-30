By Morgan Davenport

Louisville volleyball released their 2025 schedule Friday, but there is a significant difference from last season.

From first glance the schedule seems lighter than usual, excluding many of the top tier teams the Cards have played in the non-conference in years past.

Perhaps the most notable omission from the regular season schedule is Nebraska.

Former Cardinals volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly has taken over at her alma mater Nebraska, making this an interesting schedule choice for the Cardinals.

This matchup would have not only been must-see television, but also a chance for the Cardinals to possibly get redemption from the previous meeting after the Cornhuskers easily took care of business last season.

There is also a much smaller amount of Big Ten games included in the schedule, in general, with Illinois being the only team slated to play Louisville.

During the 2024 season, the Cardinals faced Wisconsin, Nebraska and Penn State, all of which are all notable Big Ten powerhouses.

Coming off of a trip to the national championship match, I was expecting an equally as challenging schedule for this upcoming season.

And with the new and talented transfers coming in, one being star outside hitter Chloe Chicone who transferred from Purdue, there is a bit of initial shock.

Another notable difference would be that the Cardinals only have four games in the KFC Yum! Center this season, Illinois, Kentucky, Western Kentucky and Notre Dame.

A year ago the Cardinals had seven games in the Yum.

The Cards will also be facing Pittsburgh in L&N Arena versus the Yum! Center, an interesting choice as the rivalry is one of the biggest in the ACC.

Overall, despite the strong schedule differences, the Cardinals are in for a spectacular season.

I am excited to see how new head coach Dan Meske handles the program and if he can lead the Cardinals to their first ever national championship.

Photo by Morgan Davenport