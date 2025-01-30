By Morgan Davenport and Derek DeBurger

Dani Busboom Kelly has left Louisville volleyball after eight years as head coach to take the same position at Nebraska.

The news comes less than 30 minutes after the announced retirement of longtime coach John Cook.

Under Busboom Kelly, Louisville has reached unprecedented heights including two national championship appearances. She was named the 2021 AVCA National Coach of the Year, the only coach in program history to receive the honor.

Busboom Kelly has an overall record of 203-44 as a head coach, and 123-21 in the ACC.

The Nebraska-native played for the cornhuskers from 2003-06, later joining the coaching staff under Cook before becoming an assistant coach at Louisville in 2011.

Pending the approval of the University of Louisville Athletics Association, associate head Coach Dan Meske has already been tapped by Josh Heird to take over as the next head coach.

Meske has been on Louisville’s staff since 2017. He would be the eight head coach in program history.

Photo Courtesy // Mallory Peak, Louisville Athletics