By Josie Simpson

Bourbon and Beyond is back for its eighth year, and the headliners are nothing short of stellar.

Night One | September 11

Kicking things off on September 11, a wave of new-phase indie artists will take control of the stage. Headliners include The Lumineers, Benson Boone, Cage the Elephant, and Alabama Shakes.

Boone will wrap up his festival circuit in Louisville after performances at Coachella, The Governors Ball, Summerfest, and more. Known for his breakout hit Beautiful Things, he’s set to release his second studio album, American Heart, on June 20.

The Lumineers will take the stage with their latest studio album, Automatic. Known for their soft indie rock dreamscapes like Ophelia and recent collaborations with Zach Bryan, they’ll be closing out their tour right here in the Ville.

Tumblr-era fans will instantly recognize Cage the Elephant from anthems like Cigarette Daydreams and Cold Cold Cold. But for Kentuckians, this is personal; the Bowling Green natives are making a homecoming appearance just 111 miles from their roots.

Also gracing the stage this September is four-time Grammy-winning powerhouse band Alabama Shakes, reuniting for the first time in eight years with a highly anticipated return to the spotlight.

Night Two | September 12

Starting September 12, the soulful, psychedelic, and jam-band legends take center stage with a genre-spanning roster headlined by Phish, Khruangbin, Joe Bonamassa, and The Teskey Brothers.

Phish, the kings of improvisational rock, will bring their legendary live energy to Louisville as part of their limited 2025 festival appearances. Known for their ever-evolving setlists and devoted following, the Vermont-based band promises a one-of-a-kind experience.

Texas trio Khruangbin will hypnotize the crowd with their blend of Thai funk, surf rock, and soul. Fresh off the release of their collaborative album Ali with Vieux Farka Touré and a string of sold-out international shows, they bring a groove that defies boundaries.

Blues-rock guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa, hailed as one of the greatest of his generation, will turn up the volume with his masterful solos and powerhouse vocals. With over 25 No. 1 Billboard Blues Albums, his set is expected to be a showstopper.

Australia’s own, The Teskey Brothers, round out the lineup with their throwback soul sound and stirring harmonies. Their latest album, The Winding Way, continues to cement their place on the global stage, and their Bourbon and Beyond debut is sure to be a highlight.

Night Three | September 13

Come Saturday, the spotlight shifts to legends, icons, and storytellers, as Sturgill Simpson, Jack White, Vance Joy, and the one and only Ringo Starr take the stage.

Hailing from Jackson, Kentucky, Simpson, performing as his alter ego Johnny Blue Skies, will reintroduce that signature country soul. With tracks like Long White Line and I Don’t Mind, he’ll remind the crowd that they’re deep in the heart of the bluegrass state.

A Seven Nation Army couldn’t keep Jack White away. The rock innovator returns to Bourbon and Beyond for the first time since 2022, ready to unleash his genre-blending sound that’s part blues, part punk, and all electric.

Vance Joy makes his Louisville return after seven years, last seen at Forecastle Festival in 2018. The Australian singer-songwriter will bring his breezy melodies and heartfelt lyrics and hopefully fan favorites like Riptide.

And finally, music royalty graces the stage, Ringo Starr. With his All-Star Band in tow, the Beatles legend will close out the night with timeless charm, reminding the world why his drumbeats and spirit helped shape rock ‘n’ roll history.

Night Four | September 14

To close out the festival with a bang, Sunday’s lineup brings together a powerhouse mix of folk, rock, and country as Noah Kahan, the Goo Goo Dolls, Megan Moroney, and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats take the stage.

Noah Kahan, fresh off his sold-out “Stick Season” tour, will bring his signature blend of introspective lyrics and indie-folk storytelling to the Louisville crowd, capping off a landmark year in his career.

The Goo Goo Dolls, icons of ‘90s alt-rock, will deliver a nostalgia-packed set full of timeless hits like Iris and Slide. With decades of touring under their belt, they’re sure to have the crowd singing along.

Rising country star Megan Moroney adds a southern spark to the lineup. Known for her breakout hit Tennessee Orange and her witty songwriting, she is always a festival favorite.

Finally, bringing the soul and swagger, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will light up the stage with their signature mix of vintage rock and rhythm & blues giving a high-energy performance to close the weekend.

University of Louisville students can purchase discounted Single Day General Admission tickets here.

Regular tickets can be purchased from the Bourbon and Beyond website.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal