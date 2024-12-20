By Jo Simpson

The Louisville Cardinals will host the Memphis Tigers in a non-conference showdown of old conference rivals.

Just a fad

The Tigers rely heavily on their backcourt for offensive production. Boler is an effective scorer with 16.3 points a game, though her overall shooting percentage sits at a streaky 36.8% and her three-point shooting is even worse at 31.5%. She is the definition of a volume scorer.

Elauna Eaton provides versatility as Memphis’ best shooter, contributing 10.2 points per game and shooting 41.5% from three-point range. Eaton’s ability to stretch the floor creates opportunities for the Tigers, but she was successfully denied the ball against Tennessee.

Louisville’s best chance to shut down Eaton is to face guard her and deny, essentially slowing down the Tigers’ three-point capabilities all together.

Memphis is a terrible shooting team, hitting only 31% from deep. If you take away Eaton’s production, the Tigers only hit 26.7% of their threes, a number that would give them the 269th mark nationally, worse than their already pretty bad 172nd ranking.

Another team stat hindering Memphis’ offense is turnovers, averaging 16.7 per game.

Boler, Eaton, and Alasia Smith contribute nearly half of these miscues, which often disrupt their offensive rhythm. Additionally, Memphis struggles with ball movement, averaging only 11.4 assists per game, making their offense more predictable and easier to defend.

Tajianna Roberts and Ja’Leah Williams will likely get the assignments of guarding Boler and Eaton.

The Cards are averaging 20.9 turnovers forced per game, so the matchup of the Cardinals defense and the Tigers offense is a favorable one for Louisville.

When you thought it couldn’t get worse

Defensively, Memphis has struggled this season, allowing opponents to score 83.3 points per game on 44.7% shooting from the field which rank 349th and 331st, respectively. Their perimeter defense is respectable, limiting opponents to 29.5%. However, they’ve given up 32.8% from deep against the only high-major opponents they’ve faced this season.

Memphis averages just 2.6 blocks per game and lacks a consistent rim protector, leaving them vulnerable to teams with strong post players.

Louisville is well-positioned to exploit these defensive vulnerabilities. The front court duo of Olivia Cochran and Nyla Harris can dominate in the paint.

Additionally, Louisville’s guards, such as Ja’Leah Williams, can avoid turnovers and capitalize on Memphis’ inability to generate consistent defensive pressure, as the Tigers force only 13.8 turnovers per game.

For a Louisville team that struggles to hold onto the ball, a porous defensive team is just what the doctor ordered.

If Louisville can execute their game plan effectively, they have the tools to not only handle Memphis comfortably but to throttle the Tigers.

Memphis did, however, play Tennessee close on Wednesday. Louisville needs to start stacking up victories in hopes of continuing their tournament-appearance streak, but they can’t overlook a rival on their home court.

With superior depth, efficiency and the ability to exploit Memphis’ weaknesses, the Cardinals should leave this matchup with a much-needed victory.

Louisville will look to move to 7-5 on the season Saturday at 5 p.m.

Photo Courtesy // Tre Jones, Louisville Athletics