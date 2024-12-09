By Lilly Mattingly

What does it mean to be “Knocked Loose”? Well, for five men from Louisville, it means being in one of the most hardcore bands in the world right now. And now they’re up for a Grammy.

Technically from Oldham County, Knocked Loose has been touring the world since 2014. They describe their sound as a mix between hardcore and metalcore, though lead singer Bryan Garris has said that the bands intention is to establish a sound that is difficult to categorize.

The song “Suffocate” featuring Poppy, from their most recent album “You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To,” was nominated at the 67th annual Grammy Awards in the category of Best Metal Performance. The song was released on April 23, 2024, and it is their first Grammy Nomination.

“It’s just the coolest,” said Amber Mitchell, a Knocked Loose fan and Louisville local. “I have been a huge fan for the past like five years. I’ve became friends with some of the guys, and to see their success seriously skyrocket over the past few years has been insane. I wish I could go to the Grammys with them – how cool would that be?”

Knocked Loose is not alone in the list of Louisvillians recently nominated for a Grammy Award. Rapper Jack Harlow was nominated in 2021 and nominated in multiple categories in 2023. The Louisville Orchestra won a Grammy Award last year for Best Classical Instrumental Solo. Gospel artist Ricky Dillard was also nominated last year, as was choirmaster Jason Clayborn.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Kevin ‘Pacsun’ Kaine, the drummer for Knocked Loose. “We have been submitting to the Grammys for years, never truly expecting to be nominated. When we heard the news, we were jumping, hugging, crying, everything. I hope Louisville knows how much we love this city and how proud we are to represent.”

This Grammy nomination placed Knocked Loose among legendary acts also nominated like Judas Priest, Metallica, and Spiritbox. Past winners for the same category include Ozzy Osbourne in 2023, Dream Theater in 2022, and Body Count in 2021, just to name a few.

If you want to see if Knocked Loose takes the win, you can tune in to the Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025. Want to get a flavor of what Knocked Loose is all about? They had their first late night performance on the Jimmy Kimmel live! on Tuesday, November 26.