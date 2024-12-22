By Derek DeBurger and Jo Simpson

The Louisville Cardinals pulled off an impressive 87-68 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

The Cars controlled the momentum for the majority of the game thanks to an efficient offense and a commanding performance in the paint.

Sleepwalking in Memphis

The game started pretty uneventfully for both sides.

Nyla Harris got the scoring started, but only after over a minute of play. After another minute-and-a-half of play, Olivia Cochran hit a jump shot to give Louisville a 4-0 lead.

Unfortunately, the Cards struggled to get momentum going with three turnovers very early in the first quarter. The Tigers took the lead 4-5, but the Cards strung together a 15-4 run to get back up.

Memphis closed the gap, however, and went into the second quarter tied 21-21.

The second started off as more of the same, as Ja’Leah Williams hit a quick layup but a three-pointer from Tilly Boler gave the Tigers a one-point lead.

Louisville then went on a 19-0 tear to lock up the game for good.

Memphis fought back, but the game was in the bag with a 51-36 Louisville lead at the half.

The Tigers had a few swings here and there in the second half, but the Cards were too overwhelming.

Jayda Curry and Tajianna Roberts took the scoring load to start the third quarter, combining for 11 of Louisville’s 22 third quarter points.

Imari Berry was an absolute maestro in transition, flexing her athleticism and three-level scoring.

Louisville cruised to an 87-69 victory.

A balanced effort

Roberts led all scorers with 23 points, and she led Louisville with 30 minutes played. She also provided a great impact on the defensive side of the ball, grabbing three steals and only fouling once.

Cochran dominated the Tigers in the post with 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. The next closest rebounder only had six boards.

Williams was the glue for the Cardinals, dishing out seven assists, scoring six points and hauling in three steals while playing smart, efficient basketball.

Memphis, who is a terrible shooting team, did shoot a surprising 53.3% from deep. But Louisville clearly planned to give them semi-open looks behind the arc, as they packed the paint and dominated the interior.

Louisville’s defense limited Memphis’s ability to get second-chance opportunities, as the Cardinals out-rebounded the Tigers 35-27, including 26 defensive rebounds.

Louisville’s impressive performance underscores their potential as ACC play heats up. Their 44 points in the paint and 21 assists highlighted their ability to move the ball and find high-percentage shots. However, their 19 turnovers remain a concern and have proved costly against tougher competition.

The Cardinals now sit at 7-5 and will look to build on this victory in their next matchup against Boston College.

Photo Courtesy // Caleb Jones, Louisville Athletics