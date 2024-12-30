By Derek DeBurger and Elizabeth Scanland

Louisville got a decisive conference win on the road against the Boston College Eagles.

The win was much needed for the Cards to salvage their season and build momentum.

Ahead early

Louisville got off to a nice start to open the game, scoring first with a layup from Oliva Cochran after Boston College won the tip and missed a shot.

The Eagles finally got on the board when Teya Sidberry hit a free throw to complete a three-point play.

The first quarter was back-and-forth, with most of both teams’ points coming from inside the arc with the occasional free throw. Both teams also struggled with turning the ball over, leading to seven lead changes in the first.

Louisville did, however, close the quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 23-18 lead going into the second quarter.

The Cards continued firing in the second with back-to-back jumpers, one coming off a BC turnover. Jayda Curry then got fouled underneath and hit both of her free throws.

When it was all said and done, the Cards put together a 13-0 run from the final and first two minutes of the first and second quarters. Louisville led by 11 points at the end of their run.

Dontavia Waggoner responded with a couple free throws and a layup to cut into the lead, but Louisville responded on the next possession with a shot right at the rim.

After this, points became hard to come by for both sides as only five points were scored in a three-minute span. Louisville struggled more, and the Eagles took advantage by cutting into the lead.

At halftime, Louisville led 40-36.

Cool as a chestnut

The third started in the worst possible way with Cochran fouling T’Yana Todd while shooting a three. She hit all her attempts, and cut the lead to just one point.

Louisville didn’t look rattled, however, as they responded by creating turnovers and hitting shots. Even as BC took the lead 44-46 off of a triple from Todd, the Cards responded to being down by going on a 15-4 run to reclaim the lead.

Even when BC started scoring again, it was on tough, lucky shots.

Louisville went into the final quarter up 64-55.

The fourth quarter was much of the same that we saw all game with back-to-back points and significant turnovers.

In spite of Louisville creating sloppy plays and taking their foot off the gas towards the end of the game, the kept the Eagles at arm’s length the entire period. They were virtually even with them until BC had to start fouling to even have a chance.

The lead, however, was insurmountable as Louisville won 86-73.

Maturing quickly

This game was a must win for the Cards and everyone knew it, including the Cards.

They have struggled this season with adversity, as is common for teams with young cores, but if they didn’t bounce back it could cost them a tournament berth.

Louisville shot poorly from deep, as was expected, but they gashed BC from inside the painted area. Louisville shot 57.8% from two-point range with six players reaching double-figures in points.

Curry lead the team with 14 points, and added two rebounds and two assists. Tajianna Roberts was the only freshman to reach double-figures on the day, scoring 13.

The Cards advance to 8-5 and 1-1 in conference play. They will take on Miami at home on Jan. 2.

Photo Courtesy // Taris Smith, Louisville Athletics