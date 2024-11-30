by Sydney Ball

The University Chorus, Cardinal Singers, and Collegiate Chorale have wrapped up their performances for the semester after their Nov. 24th concert.

The programs for the ensembles consisted of music from across time and the globe, including many classical pieces from the 20th century. For some pieces, it was the first time that they were performed for an American audience . The musical selections had roots in European and Latin-American music, African-American spirituals , and Korean folk songs.

The concert gave students many opportunities to showcase their talents, featuring several wonderful soloists, instrumentalists, and student conductors.

One student was subject to very high praise on the night of the concert. Isaac Butler, a sophomore who sings for three U of L ensembles, arranged a piece which saw its world premiere during an uplifting performance by the Collegiate Chorale.

Butler wrote the arrangement “ Holy Angels” to a hymn written by Morris Stancil. It was one that he had grown up hearing at church services, which he described as being especially powerful. Butler explained that he, “was trying to musically convey both the yearning and joyfulness people in that church would feel, as well as create a harmonic impression of the transition from life on earth to the afterlife.”

Audience members agreed that Butler was successful in achieving his musical vision .

“It was an experience of overwhelming joy and pride in what I’ve created and accomplished… I have dreamed for years about having the choirs here sing a piece of mine,” he said when asked how he felt as his peers performed “Holy Angels” for an audience.

This arrangement is not Butler’s first musical success, nor does he intend for it to be his last. He previously wrote the song, “I Hope I’m Still on your Mind” for Caleb Coots, which reached radio stations in the United States and New Zealand.

“I’m currently working on a solo album, some new compositions for choir and voice, and one of my biggest projects right now is a series called ‘Dorm Sessions,’” Butler shared. He went on to explain that “Dorm Sessions” is made up of online concerts performed and recorded in a dorm room. The first concert of the series has been recorded, and will soon be released on his YouTube channel, Isaac Butler Guitar and Music etc.

Butler reiterated his gratitude to the School of Music and Dr. Won Joo Ahn, director for the Collegiate Chorale.