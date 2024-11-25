By Olivia Barclay

When most people hear “Kids Can’t Wait”, they imagine an impatient child. For undergraduate students at the University of Louisville, this phrase is a call to assemble the community for a cause greater than oneself: improving children’s health.

RaiseRED is the largest student-led philanthropic organization on campus as well as the largest philanthropy at the university. Their fundraising efforts throughout the academic year culminate in an 18-hour dance marathon that raises money for pediatric cancer and blood disease research. It is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 6 p.m. and last until Saturday, February 22 at noon.

All the funds make a local impact too. Students are able to see and hear from pediatric patients who have benefited from the fundraising efforts. Norton Children’s Cancer Institute and the U of L School of Medicine are the two main programs who utilize the new profits to support patient needs and research cures and more effective treatments. Since 2013, raiseRED has raised over $500,000 each February for the cause.

Since the dance marathon has become popular in recent years, only top fundraisers are permitted to enjoy the 18 hours of fun. Each student must raise $200 to participate in the actual dance marathon. Luckily, raiseRED has a Fundraising Coordinator who is trained in the best practices of fundraising and teaches students who are unable to fundraise how to convert service hours to monetary donations to attend.

The Executive Board of raiseRED is comprised of a hardworking team of dedicated students who concentrate on a variety of factors to ensure the dance marathon runs smoothly, the events operate efficiently, and the donations continue to grow. Their passion for raiseRED is evident when they discuss their specific roles and responsibilities. It is not viewed as work since these leaders are motivated to make a positive impact in a child’s life. Some work behind the scenes with programming, technology, analytics, and design. Others connect with the campus and the community by focusing on service, outreach, family relations, student involvement, and sponsorship opportunities.

Senior Olivia Florell serves on the Executive Team as the Communications Director of raiseRed. This role allows her to code and design the organization’s website. She began as the technology coordinator for two years which gave her a background in broadcasting and editing. Her favorite memory each year is the numerical donation reveal at the end of the marathon.

“Everyone can finally see the months of work we’ve put in, and the community is able to come and see the hard work that we’ve done. We have speakers come in that are doctors and families that we help, so we’re finally getting to show everyone this is what all of our efforts have been for,” Florell said.

In addition to the dance marathon, raiseRED hosts a variety of events to fundraise and support those affected by pediatric cancer in Louisville. They engage with the community and partner with local businesses to have percentage nights. For example, their percentage night at Smashburger gave 25% of all purchases toward the cause.

The directors work together to bring the community to campus to make giving convenient for students. For instance, the Kentucky Blood Center holds four blood drives during the academic year in the historic Red Barn on campus for students to easily access and donate. Since the children often receive blood transfusions as part of their cancer treatment, this is a small effort that can truly benefit a patient.

The 18-hours are filled with fun besides dancing. Participants’ favorite activities from the past include a scavenger hunt, silent disco, karaoke, and minute to win it games. Many students look forward to Buzz for a Cure where students have the opportunity to shave their heads if they meet a high monetary goal.

Students have the option to be a cheerleader for the children as they fight their cancer battle by joining the Cardinal Crew program with raiseRED. What originally began as mentorship experiences transformed into beautiful friendships. Members of the Cardinal Crew are assigned to a particular child and connect with them on a personal level. From helping them out with homework to cheering them on at a soccer game, this program shows the children that they have a friend rooting for them in every aspect–academic, medical, and social.

For sophomore Carly Lasher, raiseRED is a very personal project.

“RaiseRED is important to me because of my connection through my brother. When I heard of raiseRED I knew that I wanted to be a part of it,” she said.

11-year-old Carson Lasher’s world was flipped upside down after his cancer diagnosis. After a three year battle, he died on September 14, 2021 surrounded by family. Lasher knew that his story was not over and wanted his name to live on. Later that year, she established the Carson Lasher Foundation to honor her younger brother and help other families in their area who face similar challenges.

Lasher organized a toy drive in local schools to collect stuffed animals for Riley Children’s Hospital where her brother once received treatment. She also hosts an annual Jeep Run in Tell City, Indiana called Carson’s Cruise to raise money for scholarships offered by the foundation. Last summer, they included both a live and silent auction which included valuable prizes that honored Carson’s memory: a signed Colts Football for his favorite team, homemade fudge from a local bakery, and fireworks for the Fourth of July, his favorite holiday.

The theme of raiseRED 2025 is “A Better Tomorrow” which is exactly what Lasher strives for as a morale staff member to provide positive energy during the dance marathon.

“I promise it will be the most rewarding 18 hours of your life, and you will never regret helping this amazing organization,” she said.

To register as a dancer in raiseRED 2025, follow the link here. Act fast to receive the early bird registration discount Early at $20 per person now through December 4, 2024. The registration fee will increase to $25 per person the following day. The last day to join is January 23, 2025.