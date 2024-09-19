By Payton Carns

Kentucky lawmakers questioned U of L President Kim Schatzel and other Kentucky university presidents on their diversity, equity, and inclusion (D.E.I.) practices at their respective colleges during an Interim Education Committee meeting in Frankfort on Tuesday.

During her portion of the meeting, President Schatzel maintained the university’s “all is all” sentiment while discussing her goals when she was hired in 2023.

“When they [U of L] selected me as president, they gave me the charge to be able to increase the graduation rate and eliminate completion gaps for all students,” Schatzel said. “All is all.”

Schatzel reminded legislators that one of her first initiatives as president was changing the name of what was formerly known as the Office Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to the Office of Institutional Equity.

Following a question from Kentucky Senator Reginald Thomas on whether she has reservations on this decision, she stood firm on broadening what the office represents to support all students.

“Equity is all about meeting people where they are,” she said. “It doesn’t show preference or bias, it’s about treating you as an individual.”

Schatzel also confirmed to the committee that the university has not had mandatory D.E.I. training for faculty since at least February 2023. Additionally, there are no mandatory D.E.I. classes for students at U of L.

Legislators heard from the presidents of the University of Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky University, Murray State University, and Western Kentucky University as well. Most notably, the University of Kentucky revealed they have dismantled several D.E.I. programs, including their Office of Institutional Diversity and any mandatory training for faculty or students.

This committee hearing comes after failed legislation in the 2024 session to get rid of D.E.I. initiatives within public universities in the state. There has been no confirmation as to whether or not this bill will carry over to the 2025 session.

Click here for access to the full hearing.