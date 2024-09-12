By Josie Simpson

For the first time ever, Churchill Downs is welcoming students to celebrate the start of the school year in a unique way. This Saturday, September 14 will mark the track’s first College Day, which, at its core, seeks to build relationships with our students and the city of Louisville in classic Kentucky fashion: through horseracing.

The event comes in large partnership with The Bird’s Nest, U of L’s student-run strategic communication agency. For College Day, TBN has pulled out all the stops. Expect vibrant promotional content, live entertainment, and student ambassadors from the UofL Equine Program.

TBN works to give marketing skills to students at UofL through social media content and everyday promotional activities around campus. A current student at UofL, Jacey Wells, Co-Founder of The Bird’s Nest and Director of Strategy, spoke on the great impact that the partnership with Churchill Downs has given her.

“Having the opportunity to apply our knowledge to work with real-world clients and sponsors to create for Churchill Downs and The Kentucky Derby has been a highlight of The Birds Nest and has allowed us to grow professionally,” she said.

With free admission with a Student ID, College Day gives students a bang without a buck. The schedule includes free merchandise, eleven races, and entertainment. Giveaways include a Churchill Down ball cap in their college’s colors, a Churchill Downs tote bag, a $250 gift card to The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, and 15% off at the Churchill Downs store with a Student ID. $20,000 in scholarships will also be awarded throughout the day.

Churchill Downs has worked with TBN to give marketing opportunities to students as a part of this organization. This past year, students had the opportunity to work on the red-carpet operations as runners and apply to be on the Kentucky Derby social accounts during Derby Week.

Churchill’s VP of Marketing, Casey Ramage, noted how meaningful it is to have students working alongside them.

“We are so grateful to have a local student organization we can work with closely on projects and provide them the opportunity to get real-world experience working for a world-class brand,” Ramage said.

Show out Saturday and dive into the heart of one of Louisville’s most legendary locations. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. with races going on until 6 p.m.