By Hevin Ramsey–

The Indian Student Association hosted a night of entertainment in the SAC Ballroom on Saturday to celebrate Diwali through the cultural show, ‘Jalsa.’ After a greeting and appreciation video from the Governor Andy Beshear, the show included a comedic Louisville-based compilation video performed by the student organizers and performances by Cardinal Bhangra, Derby City Dhoom, and many more. The Jalsa event also presented a fashion show which integrated traditional Indian clothing with a diverse array of student models from different cultures.

Photos By Hevin Ramsey//The Louisville Cardinal