By Anthony Riley–

Businessman Howard Behar, who was president of Starbucks for 21 years until 2007, came to the PNC Horn auditorium at the school of business to host a talk Tuesday evening. He was joined by Stephan Grohmann, director of UofL’s Center for Free Enterprise, to discuss good leadership, successful business practices, and Behar’s book It’s Not About the Coffee. Students could volunteer questions, and Behar signed copies of his book after the talk. UofL also gifted Behar an honorary award thanking him for his contributions and time.

Photos by Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal